[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea finishes 4th in men's 5,000m short track relay

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 22, 2018 - 21:32
  • Updated : Feb 22, 2018 - 21:33
GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- South Korea finished fourth in the men's 5,000-meter relay in short track speed skating at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Korean short track speedskater Lim Hyo-jun lost his balance and fell without contact in the race of the men’s 5,000 meters at the Pyeongchang Olympics. (Yonhap)

Lim Hyo-jun lost his balance and fell without contact during Lap 22 of the 45-lap race at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung while South Korea was in the lead in the four-team race. Kwak Yoon-gy quickly made the exchange but the team got lapped by Hungary, Canada and China.

South Korea hasn't won gold in the men's 5,000m relay since 2006. The country got gold in 1992 and silver in 1998 and again in 2010. (Yonhap)







