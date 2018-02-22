[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Fifty Shades Freed
(US)
Opened Feb. 21
Drama, Romance, Thriller
Directed by James Foley
Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.
Black Panther
(US)
Opened Feb. 14
Action, Adventure, Sci-fi
Directed by Ryan Coogler
T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as king and Black Panther is tested.
Golden Slumber
(Korea)
Opened Feb. 14
Action, Thriller
Directed by Noh Dong-seok
Kim Gun-woo (Gang Don-won) is a package delivery worker who gains unexpected fame when he saves a pop star. However, his life changes when a presidential candidate is assassinated and he is accused of being the killer. Evidence against him starts to pile up as he struggles for his life, fighting against a massive conspiracy.
Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead
(Korea)
Opened Feb. 8
Comedy, Crime
Directed by Kim Suk-yoon
When a series of unusual murders occurs, Detective K (Kim Myung-min) and his partner (Oh Dal-soo) are once again called into action as they discover a trail of bodies with mysterious bite marks. Along the way, the pair come across a woman with mystical powers and a hidden past.
Paddington 2
(UK)
Opened Feb. 8
Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Directed by Paul King
Paddington (voiced by Ben Wishaw), now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for the 100th birthday of his Aunt Lucy (voiced by Imelda Staunton), only for the gift to be stolen.