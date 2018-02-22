[Photo News] Olympic medalists hoist national flags

SPORTS

Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria is in action during the Women’s snowboard big air final at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Thursday. (EPA-Yonhap)

Austria’s Anna Gasser celebrates after winning the final of the women’s snowboard big air event at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Thursday in PyeongChang. (AFP-Yonhap)

American gold medalist David Wise celebrates on the podium with wife Alexandra and children Nayeli and Malachi during the victory ceremony for the men‘s ski halfpipe event during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

From left: Silver medalist Alex Ferreira, of the United States, gold medalist David Wise, also of the US, and bronze medalist Nico Porteous, of New Zealand, celebrate after the men‘s halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (AP-Yonhap)

Bronze winner Nico Porteous, of New Zealand, celebrates after the men’s halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (AP-Yonhap)

New Zealand‘s Nico Porteous competes in a run of the men’s ski halfpipe final during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games at Phoenix Snow Park in PyeongChang on Thursday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Gold medalists Team Japan (right) and bronze medalists Team USA (left) react after the Women‘s speedskating team pursuit competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics on Thursday. (EPA-Yonhap)

Sports and patriotism often go hand in hand, especially at international events like the Olympics, where athletes represent their countries.So it’s probably only natural for Olympic medalists to flaunt their national flags on the podium.On Thursday, three days before the 17-day Winter Games come to a close, medalists for the women’s snowboard big air final and men‘s ski halfpipe were seen celebrating their wins with ecstatic smiles, among family and fellow winners, with giant flags becoming capes.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)