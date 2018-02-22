Hard-liner to lead North Korea’s delegation to Olympic closing ceremony

The ministry said it was notified by the North that it would send eight delegates to Sunday’s closing ceremony.
Leading the delegates is Gen. Kim Yong-chol, head of the ruling party’s United Front Department. Accompanying Kim is Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea’s Committee for Peaceful Reunification.
During the three-day trip, the delegates will meet with President Moon Jae-in during the closing ceremony, South Korea’s presidential office said. Moon is also expected to meet the North Koreans for formal talks.
|Gen. Kim Yong-chol (center) (Yonhap)
“President Moon will meet with the North Korean delegates in a natural manner” during the closing ceremony, the Blue House spokesperson said.
But the presidential office dismissed the possibility of direct interactions between the North and US high-level delegates, and of the Moon Jae-in administration working as an intermediary to make such a meeting happen, a Cheong Wa Dae official said on the condition of anonymity.
The official said the government would make sure that the North Korean and US delegates do not to encounter each other during the closing ceremony. At the opening ceremony, US Vice President Mike Pence appeared to have snubbed the North Korean delegates deliberately.
Both Cheong Wa Dae and the Unification Ministry said they would accept the North Korean delegates’ visit, describing it as opportunity to improve inter-Korean ties, establish peace on the peninsula and move forward on North Korea’s denuclearization.
“After attending the closing ceremony, there is one day left for the North’s delegates (in the South). We expect there is going to be various talks to improve inter-Korean ties and peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the anonymous Cheong Wa Dae official said.
Those remarks appeared to reflect the concern that South Korea would compromise a US-led “maximum pressure” campaign against North Korea, given the North’s chief delegate Kim Yong-chol is subject to South Korea’s independent financial sanctions, analysts said.
While serving as the chief of North Korea’s reconnaissance bureau, Kim kept an assertive stance on inter-Korean relations, and is suspected of having engineered a series of military provocations against the South, chief among them the sinking of South Korea’s Cheonan vessel in 2010 and the artillery bombing on the South’s border island of Yeonpyeongdo.
“It seems to me to be North Korea’s way of getting back at the US when its senior delegates were snubbed by Pence,” Ko Myung-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said. “They might want to do the same thing to Ivanka this time.”
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)