Outgoing biz lobby chief warns against political influence in labor-management relations

NATIONAL

The outgoing chief of a South Korean business lobby said Thursday he will make efforts to help stabilize the country's labor-management relations even after his departure.



On Thursday, Bahk Byong-won, 67, wrapped up his three-year term as chairman of the Korea Employers Federation. His successor will be selected within this month, the KEF said.





Bahk Byong-won speaks at the 49th general meeting of the KEF at the Westin Chosun Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Stressing the KEF should fulfill its role in representing the voice of the business community in the forging of labor-related laws, Bahk expressed concerns that labor-management relations are often swayed by political circles and public opinion.The main goal of the KEF this year is to generate market conditions for new jobs and build a win-win situation that serves the interest of companies and their employees, he added.Bahk has been named as honorary chairman of the KEF for his contributions to the promotion of benefits at businesses, the KEF said.He currently serves as an outside director of POSCO, the country's leading steelmaker, after working for the finance ministry and companies such as Woori Financial Group. (Yonhap)