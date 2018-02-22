[Newsmaker] Park aide Woo Byung-woo sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison

In handing down the sentence, the Seoul Central Court said Woo abused his authority and neglected his duty to look into wrongdoings by Park’s confidante Choi Soon-sil. The prosecution had demanded eight years in prison. The ruling came 311 days after Woo was indicted on April 17 last year.
“Woo’s dereliction of duty and active assistance in concealing the misdeeds by Choi caused greater confusion in state affairs,” the court said.
|Woo Byung-woo, a former senior presidential secretary to ousted President Park Geun-hye for civil affairs, appears at the Seoul Central District Court on Jan. 29, 2018, to attend his trial. (Yonhap)
The court convicted Woo of interfering in the presidential inspection office’s internal probe of him, adding pressure for the firing of the special inspector. Woo was also found guilty of abusing his authority in having the antitrust watchdog investigate an entertainment group, CJ E&M, for producing movies and TV shows that appeared to be critical of the conservative administration at the time.
However, the court denied that the 50-year-old had illegally wielded authority to pressure a culture minister to demote seven ministry officials acting against the administration.
Woo had denied all the allegations against him, claiming he became a target of the current liberal government’s “political revenge.” Woo’s lawyer said he would appeal to the ruling.
Woo served as the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs under the Park administration from 2015 to 2016.
The former presidential aide is also standing trial on a charge of ordering the nation’s spy agency to conduct illegal surveillance on public officials and civilians.
Woo was on trial without detention until the court accepted the prosecution’s third request for detention, for the illegal surveillance charge, in December.
The corruption scandal has sent many of Park’s aides, high-profile government officials and business tycoons to trial.
The disgraced ex-leader Park is also standing trial on 19 allegations, including abuse of power, bribery and coercion. The court is expected to announce a verdict in March.
Choi, who was found guilty of meddling in state affairs using her 40-year ties to Park, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, a fine of 18 billion won ($16.6 million) and the forfeiture of 7.3 billion won on Feb. 13. She has appealed the ruling.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)