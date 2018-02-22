Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[PyeongChang 2018] Im Si-wan, Ok Taec-yeon’s special outing at PyeongChang

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Feb 22, 2018 - 14:19
  • Updated : Feb 22, 2018 - 14:24
Famous as both boy band members and actors, Im Si-wan and Ok Taec-yeon, were chosen to be special guides at PyeongChang Olympic Plaza Culture-ICT Pavilion.

The two Korean idols are participating in the special event as a part of their military service.

(The PyeongChang Organizing Committee)

Im introduced Paik Nam-june’s major work “Turtle” in front of some 200 visitors at the Culture-ICT Pavilion. There are seven pieces of artwork of the world-renowned video artist.

(The PyeongChang Organizing Committee)

The 29-year-old actor also explained another contemporary artist Lee Joong-sup’s major work “Kids, Fish and Crab” and “The Married Couple” and few others in great detail.

The area is displaying modern and contemporary art works of the most well-known Korean artists such as Whan-ki Kim, Chang Uc-chin and Moon Kyung-won.

Visitors can enter the exhibition for free until Sunday to go through the modern-contemporary paintings and installation art.

Ok Taec-yeon from the boy band 2PM will be the guide Thursday and Friday to give a special tour around the Culture-ICT Pavilion. Im is scheduled to come back for another session on Saturday.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114