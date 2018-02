[PyeongChang 2018] Im Si-wan, Ok Taec-yeon’s special outing at PyeongChang

NATIONAL

(The PyeongChang Organizing Committee)

Famous as both boy band members and actors, Im Si-wan and Ok Taec-yeon, were chosen to be special guides at PyeongChang Olympic Plaza Culture-ICT Pavilion.The two Korean idols are participating in the special event as a part of their military service.Im introduced Paik Nam-june’s major work “Turtle” in front of some 200 visitors at the Culture-ICT Pavilion. There are seven pieces of artwork of the world-renowned video artist.The 29-year-old actor also explained another contemporary artist Lee Joong-sup’s major work “Kids, Fish and Crab” and “The Married Couple” and few others in great detail.The area is displaying modern and contemporary art works of the most well-known Korean artists such as Whan-ki Kim, Chang Uc-chin and Moon Kyung-won.Visitors can enter the exhibition for free until Sunday to go through the modern-contemporary paintings and installation art.Ok Taec-yeon from the boy band 2PM will be the guide Thursday and Friday to give a special tour around the Culture-ICT Pavilion. Im is scheduled to come back for another session on Saturday.By Ahn Sang-yool ( koolsangon@heraldcorp.com