[PyeongChang 2018] Im Si-wan, Ok Taec-yeon’s special outing at PyeongChang

The two Korean idols are participating in the special event as a part of their military service.
|(The PyeongChang Organizing Committee)
Im introduced Paik Nam-june’s major work “Turtle” in front of some 200 visitors at the Culture-ICT Pavilion. There are seven pieces of artwork of the world-renowned video artist.
|(The PyeongChang Organizing Committee)
The 29-year-old actor also explained another contemporary artist Lee Joong-sup’s major work “Kids, Fish and Crab” and “The Married Couple” and few others in great detail.
The area is displaying modern and contemporary art works of the most well-known Korean artists such as Whan-ki Kim, Chang Uc-chin and Moon Kyung-won.
Visitors can enter the exhibition for free until Sunday to go through the modern-contemporary paintings and installation art.
Ok Taec-yeon from the boy band 2PM will be the guide Thursday and Friday to give a special tour around the Culture-ICT Pavilion. Im is scheduled to come back for another session on Saturday.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)