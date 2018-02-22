[Weather] Largely cloudy, light snow or rain expected

Morning lows are to hover from minus 9 degrees Celsius to 1 C, while highs are expected to remain from 5 C to 9 C across the country.
|(Yonhap)
The density levels of particulate matter will fall into the World Health Organization’s “bad” category at times in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and North and South Chungcheong Province.
Up to 7 centimeters of snow are to fall overnight until Friday morning in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, where the Olympics are being held.
For most parts of the country, drought advisories and warnings are in effect, according to the weather agency.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)