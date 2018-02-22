[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korean women's curling team tops round robin session

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- The South Korean female curling team topped the round robin session with two more victories at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday.



South Korea clinched the first seed with an 11-2 win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the morning session. Then in the evening match, South Korea defeated 9-3 to run its record to 8-1. South Korea has won its last seven matches.



As the top seed, South Korea will face No. 4 seed Japan in the semifinals. Japan, ranked sixth in the world, was the only team to defeat South Korea in the round robin session, with a 7-5 win last Thursday.



The other semifinals matchup will pit the second-seeded Sweden against No. 3 seed Britain.



In the first end of the match against the OAR, the four-member South Korean team outperformed its rival by posting a whopping three points. By the end of the third end, South Korea was already moving far ahead of the OAR, with the score at 9-0.



The OAR managed to score one point in the fourth end, but South Korea responded with two more points in the following end, expanding the gap to 11-1. In the sixth end, the athletes from Russia earned one more point, but eventually gave up the game.





The South Korean female curling team competes in a match with Denmark on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Facing Denmark, South Korea entered the fourth end trailing 2-1, but then picked up three points to take the lead.South Korea added two more points in the fifth end to open up a 6-2 lead. Denmark got one back in the sixth end, but conceded the match when South Korea added three points in the seventh end.South Korea was one of the lower-ranked nations among the 10 participating female teams at the 2018 Winter Games, but it was the first to qualify for the semifinals. (Yonhap)