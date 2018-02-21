[PyeongChang 2018] Alpine snowboarding event rescheduled due to unfavorable weather forecast

SPORTS

Local organizers of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Wednesday that the men's and women's alpine snowboarding parallel giant slalom events have been rescheduled due to unfavorable weather forecast.





(Yonhap)

The organizers said the PGS qualifiers will be held on Saturday at Phoenix Snow Park in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. The PGS qualifiers were originally slated for Thursday, but because "unpredictable weather" is expected that day, the organizers and the International Ski Federation jury decided to postpone the events.This means that the men and women snowboarders have to complete the qualifications and the finals all in one day. The women's qualifying round is scheduled at 9:00 a.m., with the big final run starting at 2:30 p.m. The men's qualifications will start at 9:27 a.m., with the final run slated for 2:37 p.m.(Yonhap)