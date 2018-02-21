[PyeongChang2018] Korea's male curling team beats Japan in last round-robin match

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG -- Korea's male curling team on Wednesday captured its fourth victory, against Japan, in its last round-robin match at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Posting four wins and five losses at the 2018 Winter Games, the Korean team failed to move on to semifinals, as did Japan, which needed to post one more victory to qualify for tie-breakers.



While the Korean team already learned it would not be able to compete in the semifinals regardless of the result of the match with Japan, the home team nevertheless gave its full effort, finishing the game 10-4.





Korea`s male curling team competes in a match with Japan at the Gangneung Curling Centre, located in Gangneung, around 240 kilometers east of Seoul, on Feb. 21, 2018. (Yonhap)

Korea and Japan were neck-and-neck throughout the fifth end, until the home team scored four points in the sixth end to move far ahead.Japan sought to narrow the gap at the seventh end by adding one more point, but Korea responded with three more points in the following end. Japan accepted the defeat before starting the ninth end.Korea's male team consisted of Kim Chang-min, Seong Se-hyeon, Kim Min-chan, Lee Ki-bok, and Oh Eun-su.Despite failing to win medals at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the team still made notable performances, defeating traditional curling powerhouses Britain and Switzerland, along with Italy.With curling being one of lesser-known sports in the country, the male team contributed to helping Korea take another step.(Yonhap)