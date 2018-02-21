[PyeongChang 2018] Korea's figure skater Choi Da-bin places 8th in short program

SPORTS

Korea`s Choi Da-bin skates in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics figure skating ladies` singles short program at Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 21, 2018. (Yonhap)

Korea's teenage figure skating star Choi Da-bin on Wednesday performed a flawless short program to pull off a personal high and rank eighth at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics ladies' singles figure skating.She scored 67.77 points on the first day of the ladies' competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, breaking her 10 day-old best of 65.73 set at the team event of the PyeongChang Olympics on Feb. 11.Her eighth place in the short program is the highest ranking ever achieved by a Korean female skater besides Olympic gold medalist Kim Yu-na.Out of the 30 skaters competing in the Olympic figure skating, top 24 skaters will qualify for the free program on Friday.The current European champion of Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia took pole position with a world record 82.92 points, surpassing her teammate Evgenia Medvedeva, who earned 81.61.Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond placed third with a score of 78.87 and Japan's Satoko Miyahara was in fourth at 75.94.Choi was the last skater in the fourth group. She jumped a flawless triple lutz and triple toe loop at the beginning of the program, which gave her 10.70 points, followed by a set of fluid spins and step sequences, all of which were awarded the highest level of four.In the latter part of the 2:40 short program, she also landed a clean triple flip and a double axel to score her personal best at her first Olympics."I didn't think of the ranking. I had a goal to perform a perfect short program at the Olympics," said the 18-year old. "I'm very pleased that I achieved the goal and set a new personal best."She said she will do best to give another clean performance in the free program.Meanwhile, her teammate Kim Ha-nul also qualified for Friday's free skating, placing 21st in the short program. The 15-year old made some mistakes in her jumps and finished with 54.33 points, far behind her personal high of 61.15, set at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships last month.Kim, the youngest athlete in Team Korea and the fifth youngest of 3,000 Olympians, felt pressure skating on Olympic ice for the first time."I was so nervous after the warm-up. Even my knees trembled while I was waiting for my turn. But I'm satisfied with my program," said Kim. "The fans gave me great support and it helped me a lot."(Yonhap)