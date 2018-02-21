Tiger JK seeking new talent to share SXSW stage with

ENTERTAINMENT

Tiger JK (Feel Good Music)

Tiger JK has confirmed his participation in the upcoming South by Southwest in Texas, and is looking for up-and-coming hip-hop musicians to take to the stage with him at the festival.His agency Feel Good Music announced Wednesday that the rapper will handpick two hip-hop musicians through the MMT Korea Festival to be held on March 2 at Konkuk University in Seoul. The winning musician will share the stage at the SXSW with Tiger JK and rapper Junoflo, who will also participate in the selection process.Tiger JK, often referred to as the godfather of Korean hip-hop, is considered a pioneer of the genre in Korea. He is currently preparing to release a new album and is gearing up to expand his musical career overseas.SXSW is an annual festival in Austin, Texas which showcases films, interactive media, music festivals and conferences. This year’s event will be held March 9-18.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)