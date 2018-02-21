S. Korea sees inter-Korean talks as key to North's denuclearization

NATIONAL

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (right) (Yonhap)

South Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it sees inter-Korean and US-North Korea talks as "major pillars" of any dialogue aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.The ministry said it will also work hard to build global consensus on the need to generate a "virtuous cycle" between improving ties with the North and resolving the North's nuclear issue.Those goals are part of the ministry's policy measures to be pushed this year and were previously submitted to the National Assembly."We will push to enter into full-fledged dialogue while maintaining inter-Korean and US-North Korea talks as major pillars," the ministry said."We will seek consensus from the international community on the need to create a virtuous cycle, in that improving inter-Korean relations could translate into finding a solution to the North's nuclear problem," it added.Once dialogue starts in earnest, the ministry said it will discuss with relevant countries ways to denuclearize the North in a "comprehensive and step-by-step" manner and establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also echoed the goals, saying that inter-Korean talks should go hand in hand with dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue. She also said that it is important for the United States and the North to meet at the earliest date to pave the way for full-fledged dialogue on its denuclearization."To this end, the government will make efforts through various channels to persuade the North to come out for talks with the US and also discuss detailed ways with the US on a possible resumption of bilateral talks," Kang told lawmakers.A mood of peace has been growing since the North sent its athletes to the Olympics and invited President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang for what could be the third inter-Korean summit after years of chilled relations due to its continued missile and nuclear provocations.Moon has yet to formally accept the invitation but expressed hopes of creating the right conditions for the meeting to take place, asking the North to make active efforts to open dialogue with the US.Attention is focusing on if and when the US and North Korea will sit down to discuss denuclearization. The US has hinted that it is now up to the North to begin talks. The North has adamantly said it is unwilling to give up its nuclear weapons program.Earlier, the US Department of State said that the US and the North had been planning to meet in South Korea, where both sent high-level delegations for the PyeongChang Olympics, but the North canceled it at last minute. The North's delegation included the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, while US Vice President Mike Pence was leading the US delegation.The ministry said it will focus its diplomatic efforts to successfully channel the peace momentum created by the North's participation in the Olympics into efforts to build peace here and peacefully resolve the nuclear issue.It will also stably manage things after the PyeongChang Olympics in "strong" coordination with the US and explore ways to stimulate talks going forward."At the same time, as long as the North continues nuclear development, we will keep working to induce a change of course by the North by joining the international community in its sanctions and pressure campaign," it added.Kang also said the current sanctions and pressure will remain in place as long as there is no marked progress in denuclearization efforts, vowing that Seoul will continue to rigorously carry out existing UN resolutions on Pyongyang.With regard to a possible move by the US to announce unilateral sanctions on the North, Kang said there seems to be such possibility and Washington will surely consult with Seoul in advance on that matter.Earlier, Vice President Pence said the US will soon unveil its toughest-ever economic sanctions on North Korea in a bid to spur the country's denuclearization.Kang said that the North could carry out provocations any time, adding the government is fully prepared and keeping close tabs on relevant situations. (Yonhap)