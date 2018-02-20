NH NongHyup acquires patent for call assessment system

BUSINESS

South Korea’s agriculture cooperative-based NH NongHyup Bank developed a system to assess the quality of its customer calls in November and recently had a patent registered for the technology, officials said Tuesday.Built and operated on artificial intelligence and big data, the system gathers customer phone call records, sorts them out according to demands and designates an optimized level of customer service.“The new system will help us keep a more detailed watch on our financial counseling service and eventually improve the quality of our products,” said an official.The bank has also filed for the patent application of an AI-counseling program that answers customers’ questions and an AI-issue analyzer that detects specific issues from phone call records.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)