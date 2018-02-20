Moon welcomes Olympic athletes from Russia at Cheong Wa Dae

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a rare meeting Tuesday with Russian athletes who are participating in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games but were not allowed to represent their country due to the state-sponsored doping scandal.



The meeting was held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, involving the head of the Olympic delegation from Russia and three other officials. They were the first Olympic delegates to visit Cheong Wa Dae since the 2018 Winter Olympic Games began Feb. 9 in the eastern city of PyeongChang.



President Moon expressed his gratitude for Russia's participation in the Olympic Games despite a decision by the International Olympic Committee to ban Russian athletes and flags at the Olympics due to a state-sponsored doping scandal.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) poses for a photo before the start of his meeting with Russian delegates to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at his office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Feb. 20, 2018. (Yonhap)

Those currently taking part in the PyeongChang Olympics are doing so as Olympic Athletes from Russia."I thank Russia for sending a large delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics despite many difficult conditions it faced," Moon told the meeting, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports."Russia's participation has not only helped our PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games shine brighter but has also been a great help to the South Korean government's efforts to turn the PyeongChang Olympic Games into a festival for global peace and unity," he added.Moon also offered his condolences over the tragic crash of a Russian passenger jet on Feb. 11 that left more than 70 people killed.The Russian participants in the meeting expressed gratitude for Moon's invitation to his presidential office, while relaying a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moon to visit Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. (Yonhap)