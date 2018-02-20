Orion ranked 14th in global top 100 confectionery companies

|Orion snacks (Orion)
Orion placed highest among Korean confectionery companies, and has ranked above 15th for six consecutive years.
The South Korean industry leader posted sales of 1.94 trillion won ($1.81 billion) last year, taking 14th place after General Meals of America.
According to the company, newly launched snacks such as Kkobuk Chip led to a rise in sales in the domestic market last year, while overseas sales of signature snack Choco Pie in Vietnam and Russia have contributed to an overall sales increase. The company said it sold more than 500 million Choco Pies in Vietnam last year, an unprecedented number underscoring its popularity abroad.
Meanwhile, sales in China decreased 33.2 percent year-on-year, Orion said, amid a diplomatic row between South Korea and China over Seoul’s decision to deploy an US anti-missile system.
Orion said it aims to steadily grow this year by strengthening its leadership in chocolate and savory snacks, which are its strongest categories in the overseas market including China, and also expanding distribution channels in Vietnam and Russia.
“We will continue to solidify our base for sustained growth through new market development and the launches of differentiated new products, as well as make a new leap as a global food company,” Orion said in a statement.
