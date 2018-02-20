Govt. considering easing tax burden on smaller firms: finance minister

BUSINESS

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon speaks during a meeting with a group of chiefs of smaller firms in downtown Seoul on Feb. 20, 2018. (Yonhap)

The government is considering easing the tax burden on smaller firms and extending more financing to bolster their exports, the country's chief economic policymaker said Tuesday.In a meeting with top executives of small and medium enterprises, Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon also vowed to lift regulatory hurdles facing them in doing business."The government is mulling a set of measures to ease the tax burden on smaller firms," Kim said. "We are also looking at various options to boost their export drive through trade financing."The minister said smaller firms are leading innovative growth and playing a greater role in creating more quality jobs.(Yonhap)