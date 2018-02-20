[PyeongChang 2018] Women's alpine combined event rescheduled due to adverse weather forecast

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- Local organizers of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Tuesday the women's alpine combined event has been rescheduled due to an adverse weather forecast.



The organizers said the alpine combined -- which features one downhill run and one slalom run -- will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province. The event was originally slated for Friday, but due to a forecast of severe winds, the organizers said they decided to stage the event earlier than scheduled for the safety of skiers.



Following the schedule revision of the women's alpine combined, the organizers also decided to change the men's slalom starting time on Thursday from 10:15 a.m. to 10 a.m., citing television broadcasting reasons. The men's slalom will be held at Yongpyong Alpine Centre in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul.



The organizers previously moved the schedules of the women's slalom, giant slalom and the men's downhill events due to adverse weather conditions. (Yonhap)



