[Weather] Warmer weather with clear skies expected

The morning temperatures will be higher than the average of last year, with Seoul to see a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius and a daytime high of 6 C.
|(Yonhap)
The morning lows will be minus 6 C for Chuncheon, minus 4 C for Suwon and Daejeon, minus 1 C in Daegu and Gwangju, 4 C for Busan and 6 C for Jeju Island.
The daytime high will rise above freezing, to 7 C for Chuncheon and Suwon, 8 C for Daejeon, 12 C for Daegu and 11 C for Gwangju, Busan and Jeju Island.
The weather agency also issued drought warnings in most of the regions, including Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeongsang provinces.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)