[Weather] Warmer weather with clear skies expected

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Feb 20, 2018 - 13:39
  • Updated : Feb 20, 2018 - 13:39
The weather will be warm and clear Tuesday, with high atmospheric pressure moving southeast from the northern part of China, according to the Korean Meteorological Agency.

The morning temperatures will be higher than the average of last year, with Seoul to see a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius and a daytime high of 6 C. 

The morning lows will be minus 6 C for Chuncheon, minus 4 C for Suwon and Daejeon, minus 1 C in Daegu and Gwangju, 4 C for Busan and 6 C for Jeju Island.

The daytime high will rise above freezing, to 7 C for Chuncheon and Suwon, 8 C for Daejeon, 12 C for Daegu and 11 C for Gwangju, Busan and Jeju Island.

The weather agency also issued drought warnings in most of the regions, including Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeongsang provinces.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)

