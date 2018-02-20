Kim Yo-jong revealed pregnancy during Seoul trip: reports

According to reports citing unnamed sources, Kim told Seoul’s officials that she was with her second child during her visit to the South between Feb. 9 and 11.
Kim, who came as Kim Jong-un’s special envoy, appeared to be experiencing some discomfort during the visit, prompting speculation that she may be pregnant.
|Kim Yo-jong shakes hands with President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
During her visit, accompanied by the North’s nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam, Kim Yo-jong invited President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang on behalf of her brother.
The revelation that it was her second pregnancy, allegedly made by Kim herself, would also confirm rumors that she had already given birth to a child.
It was rumored that she had given birth to her first child some time in 2015.
An anonymous government official was also quoted as saying that the fact that Kim Jong-un sent his pregnant sister to the South shows the urgency with which Pyongyang is seeking relief from international sanctions.
