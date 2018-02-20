Kim Yo-jong revealed pregnancy during Seoul trip: reports

NATIONAL

Kim Yo-jong shakes hands with President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is pregnant with her second child, and revealed this to South Korean officials during her visit to Seoul earlier this month, local media reported Tuesday.According to reports citing unnamed sources, Kim told Seoul’s officials that she was with her second child during her visit to the South between Feb. 9 and 11.Kim, who came as Kim Jong-un’s special envoy, appeared to be experiencing some discomfort during the visit, prompting speculation that she may be pregnant.During her visit, accompanied by the North’s nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam, Kim Yo-jong invited President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang on behalf of her brother.The revelation that it was her second pregnancy, allegedly made by Kim herself, would also confirm rumors that she had already given birth to a child.It was rumored that she had given birth to her first child some time in 2015.An anonymous government official was also quoted as saying that the fact that Kim Jong-un sent his pregnant sister to the South shows the urgency with which Pyongyang is seeking relief from international sanctions.