Speculation swirls over allies' military drill

NATIONAL

With the South Korean military participating in a multilateral amphibious landing drill in Southeast Asia over the weekend, speculation continues to rise over when South Korea and the US will resume their annual joint drills on the Korean Peninsula.



The troops from the South Korean Navy and Marine Forces on Saturday joined US Marines and the Thai Royal Navy in eastern Thailand, where the annual Cobra Gold exercise is being held. The exercise kicked off on Feb. 13 and will continue until Friday.



A total 430 sailors and marines are expected to be dispatched along with battle amphibious landing ships such as Cheon Ja Bong, South Korea’s Marine Forces said. It was to conduct a joint exercise with the US amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard.



“Cobra Gold exercise is part of multinational peacekeeping operation to enhance international cooperation on disaster relief amid changes in the regional security environment,” said Col. Lee Hong-jung, who leads a marine unit participating in the exercise.





South Korean soldiers jump off an amphibious assault vehicle after hitting the ground during the ongoing Cobra Gold US-Thai joint military exercise on Hat Yao beach in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand, Saturday. AP-Yonhap