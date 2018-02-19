Defense chief urges full safety measures at military hospital

NATIONAL

Defense Minister Song Young-moo is shown in this file photo. (Yonhap)

Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo inspected fire safety measures at a local military hospital Monday in connection with the government's nationwide safety-first campaign, his ministry said.Two recent deadly blazes in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, and Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, have set alarm bells ringing in the country. The fire that swept through a hospital in the city of Miryang late last month killed 50 people and wounded more than 140 others.On Feb. 5, the government launched the eight-week drive for additional fire safety checks, appropriate preventive steps and enhanced public awareness on the issue.The defense chief visited the military hospital in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, in his first public activity related to the issue.Established in 1997, it is the second-largest military hospital in the nation with more than 150 medical staff and 600 beds. It provides medical services to around 150,000 people each year.Song called for practical fire safety checks against all potential risk factors, according to the ministry.(Yonhap)