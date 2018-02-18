[PyeongChang 2018] N. Korean skiers thank cheerleaders, look forward to next Olympics

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- Two North Korean alpine skiers who competed in the men's giant slalom at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Sunday they received a big boost from their compatriots' avid support.



Kang Song-il and Choe Myong-gwang were the two North Koreans who raced at Yongpyong Alpine Centre in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul. At the venue for alpine technical events, Choe and Kang finished 74th and 75th, respectively, among the 75 skiers who finished their race.



Kang had a combined time of 3 minutes, 02.02 seconds after two runs, while Choe clocked 3:12.01. The two were nearly a minute behind Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who collected his second gold medal at the PyeongChang Olympics after marking 2:18.04. They were also far behind South Korea's Kim Dong-woo, who finished 39th with a time of 2:30.05.



The two skiers were supported by tens of cheerleaders from North Korea in red uniforms. Wearing sunglasses, the cheerleaders chanted "Go for the victory" and "We're one," while waving North Korean flags.



"They gave me a big boost," Kang said after his first run. "I just raced hoping to deliver my victory to our supreme leader (Kim Jong-un)."





North Korean alpine skier Kang Song-il competes in the men`s giant slalom at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Yongpyong Alpine Centre in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

North Korean alpine skier Choe Myong-gwang competes in the men`s giant slalom at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Yongpyong Alpine Centre in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The two North Koreans, who received wild cards to enter the PyeongChang Olympics, were the last two in order to ski down the course, which required them to wait nearly two hours for their turn."I just looked at the other skiers' technique and checked my routes on the course," he said. "I especially had my eye on an Austrian skier."Kang, 23, said he was hoping to show better technique in front of supporters."I just wanted to show high-level technique and wanted to achieve the victory," he said. "I want to try harder and hopefully at the next Olympics I can get the victory."Despite finishing last, Choe, 28, said he was satisfied that he was able to complete his race. Among 110 competitors, 35 skiers, including South Korea's Jung Dong-hyun, failed to finish their runs."I think I succeed because I raced bravely and kept my composure," he said. (Yonhap)