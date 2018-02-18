Telecom companies to show off 5G at MWC

Although 5G, or fifth-generation networks, is best-known for its potential for lightning speeds and low latency, the technology also allows for real-time interchanges of much larger packets of data than current 4G networks -- opening up new possibilities in the popularization of services such as self-driving cars and augmented reality entertainment.
At the four-day Mobile World Congress in Barcelona starting Feb. 26, Korea‘s largest telecom carrier SK Telecom will be setting up an exclusive exhibition zone themed “Perfect 5G.”
|An image of SKT‘s booth at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, from Feb. 26-March 1 (SKT)
The exhibition will include displays of technology such as real-time 5G non-standalone streaming as well as data transmissions that utilize both 5G and existing long-term evolution networks.
In addition, SK Telecom will be showcasing its 5G self-driving car that uses a 3-D high-definition map updated in real time to spot obstacles on the road such as pedestrians and traffic accidents to guide the car onto the safest route available.
Park Jung-ho, the company’s chief executive, will be meeting with the board of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association a day before the MWC “to seek global cooperation in 5G technologies,” according to SK Telecom.
Meanwhile, SKT rival KT will also be ramping up promotions for its own 5G advancements in 5G as part of the GSMA‘s Innovation City exhibition together with global companies such as Hwawei, Turkcell and Jasper.
|An image of KT‘s booth at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, from Feb. 26-March 1 (KT)
KT’s “5G Zone” will introduce the history of KT‘s advancements in the new network, while the “Service Zone” will display examples of specific applications of 5G such as artificial intelligence services, self-driving cars, blockchain, and smart energy.
The services that will be displayed include the AI Networking, which predicts network failures using artificial intelligence, GiGA Drive, which introduces 5G self-driving technology and connected cars, and GiGAeyes, an intelligent video security solution.
According to KT, the company’s Chairman Hwang Chang-kyu will be visiting exhibitions from global companies such as Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics as well as small and medium enterprises to explore new business ideas and discuss future cooperation utilizing 5G on Feb. 27.
LG Uplus will also be sending top executives in charge of 5G and AI to Barcelona including CEO and Vice Chairman Kwon Young-soo to explore new partnerships for the future, according to LG Uplus.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)