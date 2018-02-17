S. Korea’s Seo Yi-ra wins bronze in men’s 1,000m short track

SPORTS

South Korea’s Seo Yi-ra on Saturday won bronze in men’s 1,000 meter short track speed skating at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Seo, the reigning world overall champion in short track, finished third in the 1,000m finals at the Gangeung Ice Arena, behind Canadian Samuel Girard and U.S. John-Henry Krueger.





(Yonhap)

His teammate Lim Hyo-jun finished fourth after a collision with Seo and Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary, who was disqualified for an impeding penalty.Seo and Lim were racing third and fourth with just one lap remaining but tripped over the Hungrian skater Liu, who fell while trying to surpass the Canadian and American leaders.Seo immediately sprang to foot and crossed the finish line, but it was too late to catch up with the two skaters. (Yonhap)