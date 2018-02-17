S. Korea's wine imports gain 9.7% in 2017

South Korea imported $210 million worth of wines in 2017, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Office. It was the first time the amount surpassed $200 million.
|(Emart)
Last year, local discount chains and convenience stores stepped up marketing for budget wines, boosting sales of white and sparkling wines. A growing number of single-person households also helped sales of wines in small bottles, which are smaller than a regular 750-milliliter bottle.
By nation, sales of French wines rose 13.5 percent on-year to $68.68 million last year, bolstering its top position in the nation.
Chilean wines came next with $40.64 million, and Italian wines took third place with $12.3 million, the data noted. (Yonhap)