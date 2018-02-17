[PyeongChang 2018] Adoptee skier competes in motherland

SPORTS

Lee Mee-hyun (Korean Sport & Olympic Committee)

Born in South Korea and adopted to an American home, Lee Mee-hyun was the only Korean to compete in the women’s slopestyle skiing at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.Despite coming up short on her goal to reach the finals, the PyeongChang Games have had a special meaning to her.Lee was born in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 25, 1994, and was soon adopted by her foster parents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, whereupon she became Jackie Kling. Her passion for skiing was later fostered by her adoptive father, from the early age of 3.Her dream to compete appeared to be dashed in 2012 by a leg injury. But in 2015, she took on Korean citizenship and assumed her former Korean name of Lee Mee-hyun, grabbing the chance to represent South Korea as it hosted the Winter Games.“Having a chance to play in a country that you were born in is like having a chance to live a new life. Anyone would do it,” she said in an interview with local media.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)