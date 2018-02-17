[PyeongChang 2018] 2 Swiss athletes contract norovirus

The two unidentified athletes are the first Olympians to be infected by the virus, which is known to cause stomach pain and diarrhea. Hundreds of security officers and others working at the Olympics had previously been affected.
|(Yonhap)
Swiss officials also said the athletes no longer have symptoms of norovirus and should be able to compete in their events.
Earlier Friday, the International Olympic Committee's spokesman Mark Adams said, "We are aware of that (situation with the Swiss athletes) and have followed protocols." (Yonhap)