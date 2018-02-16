Go to Mobile Version

Marine Corps commander inspects defense posture at front-line islands in West Sea

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 16, 2018 - 15:50
  • Updated : Feb 16, 2018 - 15:50
The commandant of South Korea's Marine Corps inspected the defense posture at two of the front-line islands near North Korea on Friday.

Lt. Gen. Jun Jin-goo visited Maldo and Udo. Jin checked troops' readiness for wintertime contingency operations and offered words of encouragement to soldiers stationed at the islands along the inter-Korean maritime border, according to the Marine Corps. 

Lt. Gen. Jun Jin-goo visited Maldo and Udo and checked troops' readiness for wintertime contingency operations. (Yonhap)

The commanders of the units based on the islands briefed the country's top Marine on their preparedness "to fight tonight" before Jun toured military facilities there.

He also presented books as gifts to soldiers and ate lunch with them as part of the Lunar New Year trip designed to step up the morale of the soldiers, according to the Marine Corps.

The military's amphibious warfare branch said Jun commanded the troops "to stick to your pride and sense of duty to make utmost efforts" in defense of the key islands. 

(Yonhap)

