[PyeongChang 2018] Skeleton world champion Dukurs 'not happy' with no medal in PyeongChang

Latvian star skeleton slider Martin Dukurs on Friday expressed disappointment in his performance at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, where he failed to clinch a medal.



The reigning skeleton world champion finished fourth, clocking a combined time of 3 minutes, 22.31 seconds after four heats in the men's skeleton event held at Olympic Sliding Centre in PyeongChang.





Martins Dukurs of Latvia reacts. (Reuters-yonhap)

South Korea's Yun Sung-bin won gold, becoming the first Asian to win a medal in the history of the Olympic skeleton competition. Nikita Tregubov of the Olympic Athletes from Russia won silver, followed by Dom Parsons of Britain clinching bronze."I'm not happy for the second day. First time was great, but second (day) cost everything. Too many mistakes," said Dukurs about his heat three and heat four performance Friday. The Latvian slider was in second place after the first two heats Thursday.When asked whether he'll compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics, Dukurs answered, "We'll see, not known yet."For nearly 10 years, the men's skeleton world was dominated by Dukurs. Though he didn't have an Olympic gold medal -- only two silvers before coming to PyeongChang -- Dukurs was the overall IBSF World Cup title holder from the 2009-10 season to the 2016-17 season, with 50 World Cup victories.(Yonhap)