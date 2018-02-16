[PyeongChang 2018] British IOC member expelled from Olympics after run-in with security

SPORTS

Adam Pengilly (Yonhap)

A British International Olympic Committee member was sent home from the Winter Olympics, Thursday, following an altercation with a security guard.Adam Pengilly, one of three British IOC members, was accused of injuring a guard who blocked his path.According to South Korean public broadcaster KBS, the incident took place on Thursday at around 8:40 a.m.The security guard claimed that he asked Pengilly to use the footpath rather than the bus lane. But Pengilly allegedly swore at him and at Korea, shoved him, and pushed past for about 30 meters, before verbally threatening him.Pengilly competed for Britain in skeleton at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Games.IOC apologized for the behavior of one of its members in a statement: “The IOC feels extremely sorry for the incident caused by Mr. Adam Pengilly. Following an interview with the IOC ethics and compliance officer he will leave the Olympic Games and South Korea with immediate effect.”The disgraced IOC member apologized for his actions in an interview with insidethegames, but stressed that he did not touch the guard.“I tried to walk past a security guard when he told me to go the other way,” he said. Pengilly admitted that he heard the guard shouting “stop,” but did not turn around or look back. “I have since heard that he fell over and has evidently suffered scratches, but I did not hear him fall,” Pengilly said.“At no point did I touch him,” Pengilly said. “This was my mistake and my error and I am sorry -- I should have turned around and I also apologize for swearing.”Pengilly said, “I am sorry to the security guard. I have spoken about IOC members being held to a higher standard and I have let myself and others down. But, to reiterate, some are saying there was a fight or a scuffle -- this was incorrect.”Pengily’s mandate as an IOC member will expire on Feb. 25.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)