[PyeongChang 2018] Events for South Korea on Day 8

Austria`s Katharina Liensberger competes in the Women`s Slalom at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 16, 2018. (AFP-Yonhap)

The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Saturday at the2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. All times are local.- Biathlon (Alpensia Biathlon Centre)- Curling (Gangneung Curling Centre)- Freestyle Skiing (Pheonix Snow Park)- Figure Skating (Gangneung Ice Arena)- Ice Hockey (Gangneung Hockey Centre)- Short Track Speed Skating (Gangneung Ice Arena)- Skeleton (Olympic Sliding Centre)- Ski Jumping (Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre)