[Newsmaker] Meet Randi Heesoo Griffin: the figure who scored Korea joint ice hockey team’s first and only Olympic goal

After suffering two shutout losses against Switzerland and Sweden, the unified Korean women’s ice hockey team made Olympic history by scoring its first and only goal in its match against Japan on Wednesday.



Although Korea ended up losing to Japan in a 4-1 loss, the goal was celebrated by South Korean and American spectators as well as North Korea’s all-female cheerleading squad at the Kwandong Hockey Center.





Takeuchi Aina of Japan (left) in action against Randi Heesoo Griffin of Korea (right) during the Women's Ice Hockey match between Korea and Japan at the Kwandong Hockey Center during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)