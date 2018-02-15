[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korean female curling team beats Canada in surprise move

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- South Korea’s female curling team on Thursday defeated Canada, considered the strongest gold candidate, in its first event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



During the competition held at the Gangneung Curling Centre, the team achieved a score of 8-6 against Canada. The Canadians lead the world in the sport and posted 13 consecutive wins at last year’s 2017 World Women‘s Curling Championship.





The South Korean women`s curling team competes against Canada during the preliminary round held Thursday at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

After the preliminary round robin session, the top four teams out of 10 participating countries will advance to the semifinals.The South Korean team, ranked at the eighth place in the world, now has a greater possibility of moving on to the next level.The four-member team composed of Kim Yeong-mi, Kim Seon-yeong, Kim Kyeong-ae, and Kim Eun-jung started neck-and-neck with their Canadian counterparts.At the fifth end, South Korea earned two points to widen gap with Canada to 4-1 by pushing out two stones of their rivals.Canada’s Rachel Homan then missed her targets with the final stone of the end.Canada sought to catch up to South Korea by adding two points, eventually reaching 4-4 at the seventh end.The home team again took the lead by adding one and three more points for the eighth and ninth ends. Accordingly, despite Canada managing to earn two more points at the 10th end, South Korea took the game at 8-6. (Yonhap)