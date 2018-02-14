Cryptocurrency, get-rich-quick gateway for Korean college students?

NATIONAL

The cryptocurrency fad led by bitcoin is attracting a growing number of South Korean college students into a dizzyingly volatile investment market, despite (or perhaps because of) its great accessibility and potentially bigger profits. Nevertheless, it is too premature to conclude that Korean college students have fully embraced the get-rich-quick bitcoin fever.



There is no question that cryptocurrency is one of the hottest topics in South Korea, with the volume of local cryptocurrency trade singlehandedly accounting for 20 percent of global trade. Not only salaried workers, but also college students are dabbling in this relatively new cryptocurrency market.



College community websites are teeming with cryptocurrency-related posts. Hundreds of posts are uploaded every hour on websites such as SNULife, an online community for Seoul National University students, Koreapas for Korea University and Ssodam for Sogang University.





(Pexel)