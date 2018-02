SPORTS

GANGNEUNG -- US-born forward Randi Heesoo Griffin scored the first goal for Korea in Olympic women's hockey on Wednesday.Griffin scored at the 9:31 mark in the second period against Japan in Group B action at Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, cutting the deficit to 2-1.Born to a Korean mother and an American father in North Carolina, Griffin has been with the South Korean national team since 2015.Marissa Brandt, a Korean-born US adoptee playing under her birth name, Park Yoon-jung, got the lone assist on the goal.(Yonhap)