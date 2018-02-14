NK prepares for modest celebration of late leader's birthday this week: Seoul

NATIONAL

North Korea appears to be preparing modest celebratory events for late leader Kim Jong-il's birthday this week, the unification ministry said Wednesday."Without any peculiarity, North Korea is having (commemorative) events at the previous year's scale," Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said in a press briefing.North Korea marks the anniversary of the birth of Kim on Feb. 16, dubbed "Day of the Shining Star" in North Korea. The late leader, father of sitting leader Kim Jong-un, was born in 1941 and died in December 2011."Usually, North Korea has held a central reporting meeting and military ceremonies on the day before the Day of the Shining Star, the birthday of Kim Jong-il, as well as (the sitting leadership's) visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun mausoleum and other celebratory events on the date of the birthday," the spokesman noted.Asked whether the North has made a request of any kind in connection with the birthday events, he said there has been nothing in particular.North Korean cheerleaders and athletes who are currently joining the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea may celebrate the national anniversary with a joint ceremony in the South, he added.Baik said a North Korean taekwondo demonstration team, which is currently in South Korea, will return home on Thursday following their last performance on Wednesday.(Yonhap)