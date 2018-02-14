NK cheerleaders make trip to alpine venue in PyeongChang

NATIONAL

North Korean cheerleaders wave their national flag at Yongpyong Alpine Centre, the venue for alpine technical events at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in PyeongChang, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, on Feb. 14, 2018. (Yonhap)

North Korean cheerleaders on Wednesday made their way to an alpine skiing venue at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, though they didn't get to watch their compatriot's performance due to the event being rescheduled.Tens of members of a North Korean cheering squad showed up at Yongpyong Alpine Centre in PyeongChang, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, where alpine technical events -- slalom and giant slalom -- are being staged during the Olympics.The North Koreans, wearing red uniforms, were at the venue to root for Kim Ryon-hyang, who was scheduled to compete in the women's slalom event Wednesday morning. Kim was one the 83 contestants to ski on the Olympic course.This is the first time that the North's cheering squad has made an outdoor trip to the competition venue in PyeongChang to support their athletes. They had visited only indoor arenas in Gangneung, a sub-host city that stages all ice sports at the PyeongChang Olympics, before Wednesday.The North's cheerleaders previously visited Kwandong Hockey Centre to support the joint Korean women's ice hockey team and Gangneung Ice Arena to root for short trackers and figure skaters.They arrived at the venue before 10:15 a.m., the original scheduled time for the women's slalom event. They waved the North Korean national flag and chanted their slogans even before the start time.The North Koreans, however, were not able to see the skiers, as it was later announced that the event had been moved to Friday due to strong winds and bad weather.(Yonhap)