G-Dragon to enlist on Feb. 27

(YG Entertainment)

K-pop star G-Dragon will begin his mandatory military service on Feb. 27, YG Entertainment announced Wednesday.The entertainment company added that it would not hold an event on the day he enters basic training camp.G-Dragon will become the second of the five-member Big Bang to begin his military service. The first was T.O.P, who is currently serving as a public service worker after being dishonorably discharged from the police due to marijuana charges.Following G-Dragon, the next Big Bang bandmate in line is Taeyang, who married Korean actress Min Hyo-rin earlier this month.“G-Dragon and Taeyang are currently waiting on the draft notices for their active-duty military service,” YG Entertainment had said on Feb. 6.Daesung also previously said on a TV show in November last year that he was eyeing to start his military service in 2018.As the bandmates serve in the military, Big Bang will go on a long-term hiatus. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied men in South Korea, as a means to effectively counter North Korean aggression.Big Bang‘s youngest member Seungri is currently the only one who has not publicly rolled out plans for his service.Shim Woo-hyun(ws@heraldcorp.com)