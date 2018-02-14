G-Dragon to enlist on Feb. 27

The entertainment company added that it would not hold an event on the day he enters basic training camp.
|(YG Entertainment)
G-Dragon will become the second of the five-member Big Bang to begin his military service. The first was T.O.P, who is currently serving as a public service worker after being dishonorably discharged from the police due to marijuana charges.
Following G-Dragon, the next Big Bang bandmate in line is Taeyang, who married Korean actress Min Hyo-rin earlier this month.
“G-Dragon and Taeyang are currently waiting on the draft notices for their active-duty military service,” YG Entertainment had said on Feb. 6.
Daesung also previously said on a TV show in November last year that he was eyeing to start his military service in 2018.
As the bandmates serve in the military, Big Bang will go on a long-term hiatus. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied men in South Korea, as a means to effectively counter North Korean aggression.
Big Bang‘s youngest member Seungri is currently the only one who has not publicly rolled out plans for his service.
Shim Woo-hyun(ws@heraldcorp.com)