[PyeongChang 2018] Medals ceremony at Olympics open to all

The ceremonies take place daily at 7 p.m. at the Medals Plaza in PyeongChang’s mountain cluster.
|Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany on the podium. (Reuters)
When the athletes win in the games, they are given a stuffed doll of the Olympic mascot Soohorang. The actual medals are bestowed a day later with a proper medals ceremony, where even the people who were unable to watch the games at the venues due to a lack of tickets can cheer for the winners.
The Medals Plaza opens its doors for free from 5 p.m. every day, with a daily K-pop performance preceding the medals ceremony at 6 p.m. BTOB, Beenzino, B1A4, 2PM, Red Velvet, GFriend and more are lined up to perform at the plaza.
The Medals Plaza is located just next to the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza, where the opening and closing ceremony for the Olympics is slated.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)