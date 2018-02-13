Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Winter Olympic Games: Luge

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Feb 13, 2018 - 18:14
  • Updated : Feb 13, 2018 - 18:14




Competitors ride a small flat sled in single or two-person format and accelerate feet first and face-up down a sharp gradient on an ice track measuring 1,000 to 1,500 meters. Maximum average speeds reach 140 kilometers per hour - faster than bobsleigh and skeleton. Medals are awarded in men’s singles, women’s singles, doubles and team relay.

The course includes left curves, right curves, hairpin curves, S-shaped curves, and a labyrinth. The track has a U-shaped groove, and the walls on both sides are designed to be minimum 50 centimeters high so that the sled may not skid off the track.




The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114