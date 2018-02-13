Chinese vice premier to visit Korea for closing ceremony of Olympics

NATIONAL

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong will visit South Korea later this month to attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.Liu will come to South Korea on Feb. 24 for a three-day stay as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy for the Feb. 25 closing ceremony, according to the ministry.China sent a delegation led by Han Zheng, No. 7 in the Communist Party of China, for the opening ceremony of the Olympics held on Friday."It is rare for China to send presidential envoys both for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics," ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told reporters during a regular press briefing."This can be understood as indicating that China is placing importance on its relations with South Korea and intends to demonstrate its support for a successful hosting of the PyeongChang Olympics," he added.The spokesman said other details related to her trip, including who she will meet during her stay, will be shared as soon as they are finalized.There had been speculation that Xi might come to South Korea in time for the closing ceremony. With the decision announced on the vice premier's trip, chances are slim that the Chinese leader will travel to the South during the Olympic period.(Yonhap)