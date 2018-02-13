Kona I joins Visa biometric card pilot

The Seoul-based firm will supply battery-free card components featuring energy harvesting technology to create pilots that capture, store and validate the card holder‘s fingerprint on the card, according to the firm.
The move is expected to “endorse (Kona I’s) advanced technology and solutions and further strengthen global leadership position,” Claus Hansen, Vice President of Global Business in Kona I, said in a release.
|(Kona I)
Kona I, founded in 1998, has exported smart card products to over 90 countries, including biometric cards. In September 2017, Kona I began supplying corporate cards using fingerprint authentication to AirPlus International, a travel management firm under the arm of German airline Lufthansa.
By Son Ji-hyoung
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)