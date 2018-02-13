Kona I joins Visa biometric card pilot

BUSINESS

(Kona I)

Smart card manufacturer Kona I said Tuesday it has been selected as card supplier of a pilot project by US card firm Visa to develop a biometric payment card using fingerprint recognition technology.The Seoul-based firm will supply battery-free card components featuring energy harvesting technology to create pilots that capture, store and validate the card holder‘s fingerprint on the card, according to the firm.The move is expected to “endorse (Kona I’s) advanced technology and solutions and further strengthen global leadership position,” Claus Hansen, Vice President of Global Business in Kona I, said in a release.The news came a month after the announcement that Visa had begun biometric card pilots with US financial cooperative Mountain America Credit Union and Bank of Cyprus, to join global momentum for biometric authentication, an alternative to pin number and signature.Kona I, founded in 1998, has exported smart card products to over 90 countries, including biometric cards. In September 2017, Kona I began supplying corporate cards using fingerprint authentication to AirPlus International, a travel management firm under the arm of German airline Lufthansa.By Son Ji-hyoung