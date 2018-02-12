[PyeongChang 2018] Homestaying at local’s house an option at Olympics

SPORTS

(Homestay Korea)

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- The city of PyeongChang is operating homestay services for foreign visitors to the PyeongChang Olympics, in a bid to help supply more housing options for avid Olympic-goers.The homestay hosts are limited to 60 in total, including 21 in Bongpyeong, 13 in Jinbu, six in Yongpyeong and four in Daegwallyeong.As of Monday, 18 houses had been requested to host homestayers.The homestay program runs until March 31, encompassing the Olympics and Paralympics period.The average rates for the accommodations are around $80 to $85 per night.Homestay Korea will coordinate a pickup service, breakfast and cultural tours in order to maximize foreign visitors’ comfort in the Olympics host country.Those wishing to experience the most local culture during their stay in Korea can sign up for a host family at www.homestaykorea.co.kr or contact Homestay Korea at (02) 777-7411.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)