Davich Optical celebrates 500th voluntary works

Since its launch in 2012, the campaign has helped 31,204 people get their eyes tested and receive products to improve their vision.
Most recently on Wednesday, Davich Optical CEO Kim In-gyu and representatives from 13 Davich franchise stores in North Jeolla Province marked the 500th event held at Jeonju’s senior welfare center to test 50 senior citizens’ sight and give them glasses.
|Members of Davich Optical attend a ceremony marking the company’s 500th volunteer project in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (Davich Optical)
“It is a great pleasure that we have reached the 500th event of our volunteer work, which began with franchises nationwide in order to live up to our name Davich -- to illuminate the world in a clear and bright manner,” Kim said.
“We will continue to fulfill our mission to help our neighbors in neglected parts of the country for their clearer vision by offering them expert vision tests and contribution of optical products.”
The volunteer works of Davich Optical are conducted by groups divided into 14 different regions nationwide and participated in by all franchise stores.
Davich Optical is Korea's leading optical chain, operated with expert eye examiners and providing a wide range of products including its own brands and international brands.