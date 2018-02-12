[PyeongChang 2018] BBC presenter’s makeup feels ‘frozen’ at PyeongChang

“When I tried on water-based makeup, rather than oil-based, my face felt like it was frozen,” she wrote. Along with hashtags “help” and “face freeze,” Williams appeared desperate for cold weather makeup secrets.
|BBC’s TV presenter Amy Williams (Instagram)
Cold winds can be damaging to one’s complexion, leaving skin feeling scaly and tight. When water-based makeup is applied in cold weather, skin tends to get super-parched and makeup does not get evenly applied.
Oil-based cosmetics products, on the other hand, help moisturize the skin, allowing skin to look healthy, smooth and even.
Another BBC commentator, who accompanied Williams to PyeongChang, also expressed her distaste for the freezing weather: “I know it’s the Winter Olympics, but it’s too cold. Even the skiers appear to be suffering in the cold. So is ‘my Samsung.’ My bluetooth headphones stopped working.”
Cold weather and high-powered winds continued to disrupt the Winter Games’ scheduled events.
|Swiss alpine ski racer Lara Gut (Instagram)
The PyeongChang Organizing Committee rescheduled the women’s giant slalom event to Thursday due to unfavorable weather conditions. The event was originally scheduled to start at Yongpyong Alpine Center in PyeongChang at 10:15 a.m. Monday.
Olympians, who have worked hard to be in their best shape for Monday’s race, are voicing their disappointment in the event’s cancellation.
Swiss star alpine ski racer Lara Gut shared a picture of herself looking disappointed on Instagram Monday. Along with the picture, she wrote: “Mother Nature said no! Race has been canceled…. So I guess the smartest thing to do right now is going back to bed and sleep.”
The Olympics will run until Feb. 25.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)