BoA to drop new EP ‘One Shot, Two Shot’

“One Shot, Two Shot” will contain seven tracks. The singer has released 18 regular albums since her 2000 debut, but this is her first EP release.
|BoA (S.M. Entertainment)
BoA’s new songs will be dropped on local music websites at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20. The physical albums are to go on sale the next day.
BoA released her latest album “Nega Dola” on Jan. 31. The powerful dance anthem was well received for showing a new side of the veteran singer. She has also starred in web entertainment show “Keyword #BoA,” sharing her everyday life and the process of launching new albums.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)