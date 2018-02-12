Samsung Electronics' global market cap ranking slides to No. 18: data

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co.'s global market capitalization ranking slid to 18th place among the top 100 companies this year, though its overall size increased over the past year, data showed Monday.



Samsung's market cap rose 16 percent on-year to $283.1 billion as of Feb. 2, according to the data compiled by the country's bourse operator Korea Exchange.



Still, the South Korean tech giant saw is standing fall from 15th place.





(Yonhap)

The decline came as market capitalizations of foreign firms rose amid bullish markets.Apple Inc. of the United States topped the list with a market capitalization of $814.4 billion, followed by US tech giant Google Inc. with $774.9 billion and US software giant Microsoft Corp. with $706.7 billion.The data showed that China's tech giant Tencent saw its global ranking jump to 6th place from 14th place a year earlier.China's e-commerce firm Alibaba as well as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China also made the global top 10 list.Alibaba's market capitalization stood at 8th place from 13th place while the Chinese lender placed 9th from 16th in the previous year.Among the top 100 global list, 51 were American firms, followed by 13 Chinese firms and Germany and France with six and five, respectively. (Yonhap)