Baek Ji-young apologizes for husband’s drug charges

Baek Ji-young (Yonhap)

Singer Baek Ji-young apologized for the recent drug scandal involving her husband, actor Jung Suk-won, during a concert in Seoul on Saturday.On Friday, local media reported that Jung was nabbed by police at Incheon Airport late Thursday for allegedly using methamphetamine while overseas.“I recognize my husband’s misdeed, and as his wife, spouse and lifelong companion, I’ve been deeply regretting it along with him,” said Baek tearfully, during the concert that took place at Olympic Park in Seoul on Saturday.Baek said she decided to push ahead with her concert despite public concerns as she wanted to keep the promise she made with fans.“The last day felt like 10 years. ... I don’t know how long it will take, but I would like to ask you to generously look upon how we live together as a couple.”“I thought back to our wedding vows, and I will stand by his side as a wife who will love him no matter what, whether we are happy, sad, rich or poor,” she added.Jung, who admitted to the charges, was released from police custody Friday evening amid an ongoing investigation. The actor is best known for his roles in drama series “Rooftop Prince” and “Haeundae Lovers.” He tied the knot with Baek in 2013.